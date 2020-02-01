William Bradley Ballard of Tupelo passed peacefully on Jan. 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was 44. A graduate of All Saints Episcopal, he attended Itawamba Community College. A lifelong resident of Tupelo, Bradley worked in the restaurant industry, sales, and most recently worked on drone surveys. Bradley was a tennis player and fan and loved music. He enjoyed all sports especially those involving his Mississippi State Bulldogs and Dallas Cowboys. He loved spending time with his family and was always the life of the party. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Billy and Wilna "Billie" Ballard, and James and Marie Williams; and his uncle, Boyd Williams. He is survived by his mother, Susan Williams, and her fiance, William Tacker of Tupelo; his father, Mike Ballard (Cathy) of Saltillo; brother, John Michael Ballard (Joy) of Tupelo; sister, Kelly Ballard of Saltillo; sons, Devin Johnson of Tupelo and Gavin Ballard of Bartlett, TN; and nephews, Caleb, Taylor and Chase Ballard, all of Tupelo. The funeral service will be 5 PM on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel, with visitation from 4 PM to service time. Rev. Will Rambo will officiate. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.