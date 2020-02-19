WEST POINT, MS -- Clytee Ballard, 93, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens.

