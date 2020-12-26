William Paul "Bill" Ballard, III was born to the late William Paul Ballard, Jr. and Winnie Borden Ballard on April 30,1965 in Tupelo. He departed this life for his life eternal from his home in Tupelo on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020 after an extended illness. Bill graduated from Shannon High School in 1983. Being a patriotic man, Bill served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Desert Storm era. He was a master of trades with his hands and ultimately became a licensed electrician and plumber owning Magnolia Electric. He was a member of the Union Community Church south of Plantersville. A graveside service honoring Bill's life was held at 4 PM on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Plantersville Cemetery. Burial followed at the Borden Family plot there. Holland Funeral Directors was honored to serve their friends and neighbors. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Bill is survived his children, Alex Ballard, Tristan Ballard (Angel), and Ali Ballard; his mother, Winnie Borden Ballard of Plantersville; his sisters, Dee Ballard Johnson (Ron) of Florida, and Beth Ballard Hall (Jeff) of Saltillo; his aunts, Shirley Borden Bryant, and Adelia Swink of Anniston, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family asks that memorials be made to Union Community Church, P.O. Box 368, Plantersville, MS 38862.
