Joyce E. Ballard of Smithville, MS passed away peacefully at her home on December 9, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1948 to the late Henry Knox and Ozella Crum Elder in Corinth and later moved to Becker, MS. She was a graduate of Amory High School in 1966 and then attended Itawamba Community College, studying in Interior Decorating. She then met the love of her life, Gregory Allan Ballard at a Mississippi State football game. They were married on August 22, 1969 and celebrated fifty-one years of marriage this year. They have resided in Smithville for forty-seven years. They have two sons, Scott (Amy) of Saltillo and Blake (Katy) of Smithville. Joyce worked at Billy Funderburk Law and later Senator John Johnson Law as well as in the office at Amory Garment office for ten years. She has enjoyed being a wife and mom since that time. Joyce enjoyed travelling the country with Greg, visiting forty-eight of the fifty states. Her hobbies included interior decorating homes, making flower arrangements, reading and shopping. She loved cheering on the Bulldogs and especially attending football and girls' basketball games. She also enjoyed "girl" time with her lifelong friend, Becky Morrow, whom she considers a sister and who has been a constant help during her illness. Joyce was a Christian who loved the Lord. Joyce and Greg have been members of Koloa Springs Baptist Church for seventeen years. Prior to becoming ill, she served on the nursery and flower committee. She enjoyed going on trips, cruises and meeting for lunch with her special friends from church. Nana has been blessed with three grandchildren. Mason and Marley (Scott and Amy) and Austin (Blake and Katy). Joyce was the sun and they were her planets. They brought life to her world. Her greatest joy was watching Mason and Marley play ball. Nana was their greatest fan. She rarely missed a game until she became too ill to attend. Nana has blessed our family with sacrificial love, service, encouragement and a willing heart to help. Nana, you will be greatly missed. Services will be held at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home for family and close friends on Friday morning.
