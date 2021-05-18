Jesse Ballard, Sr., 91, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at West Point Community Living Center in West Point. Services will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 AM at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home, Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemeterty.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.