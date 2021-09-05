Robert Banik Guntown- Robert Stanley Banik, 65 of Guntown MS, passes away September 3, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo MS. He was born December 14, 1955 in Chicago IL, to John and Joyce Banik. He worked many years for Hunter Sadler in Tupelo, and he spent the last twenty years working maintenance at Guntown Middle School. He loved buying, selling, and trading. He was a people person and he could talk to anyone and everyone. Services were held Sunday at 2pm at Waters funeral Home with Bro. Chad Higgins and Bro. John Jacks officiating. Burial was at Camp Creek cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Wages Banik, one son Robert (Kelly) Banik of Starkville, one grandson (Isaiah), two brothers, John Banik of Fulton and Joe (Pam) Banik of Mooreville, one brother-in-law Mickey Wages of Mantachie, three sister-in-law's Judy (Steve) Hughes of Guntown, Kathy (Rex) Harrison of Iuka and Tammy Ingram of Guntown. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sherrie and husband Jim Davis of Fulton, his daughter Kimberly Ann Banik, his in-laws Reverend Jim and Dorothy Wages. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
