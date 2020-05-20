Alan M. Bank, 91, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Avonlea Assisted Living. Alan was born December 31, 1928, to Albert and Sylvia Singer Bank in Jersey City, New Jersey, and was a graduate of Rider University in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. He attended New York Graduate Business School, the Menninger Institute of Behavioral Science, and completed the Harvard Business School (AMP) Program where he also attended the Non- Profit Management Business Program. He served three years in the United States Air Force as a young man, during the Korean Conflict. He relocated to Tupelo where he enjoyed a 42- year career with Super Sagless Corporation before retiring as chairman and CEO. Alan was a prominent figure within the community; participating in many realms of community involvement and service and was named Tupelo Outstanding Citizen in 2010. He was a member of the Tupelo Rotary Club for 50 years, serving as Club President and District Governor. He was named the Rotarian of the Year in 1990 and received the Four Avenues of Service Citation. He attended many Rotary International Conventions, was a Paul Harris Fellow and awarded Paul Harris fellowships to all his children and grandchildren. He was CEO and President of the Regional Rehabilitation Center Board, the ICC Foundation Board Cultural Alliance of Tupelo and Lee County (CATL), CDF Education Committee, International Association of Panoramic Photographers and served as a board member of the Mississippi Olympic Committee, North Mississippi Medical Center, Prairie Girl Scouts and the Fairytale Brownie Company. He formerly held many positions within the community including: President of the Gum Tree Museum of Art, Community Relations Association, Tupelo Community Theater; Vice President of the Tupelo Symphony Orchestra and Tupelo Venture Capital, National Library Week, Tupelo Airport Authority and as Deputy Chairman of the Mississippi Arts Commission. He was a charter member of the Harvard Club of Mississippi, secretary and column writer for his class at Harvard business School. He had been a guest speaker at the University of Mississippi, a commencement speaker at Itawamba Community College and volunteered at the Good Samaritan Free Clinic. He took great interest and was an owner of thoroughbred horses. He was passionate about taking panoramic photos, enjoyed collecting art and had an extensive collection of letter openers. He was also an avid tennis player, occasional golfer and world traveler. Alan was a member of Temple B'nai Israel in Tupelo. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marilynne Rosenberg Bank; three daughters, Avery Bank of New York, New York, Merritt Lee Herring Bailey and her husband, Paul of Tupelo and Hilary Bank of Tupelo; and three grandchildren, Skyler Herring of Atlanta, Georgia, Eliza Herring of Los Angeles, California and Wyatt Herring of Oxford, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Muriel Katz. An in-person service honoring his life will be held on Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Ron Richardson, Marc Perler and daughter, Avery Bank speaking. Private Graveside services will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. The service will also be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Honorary pallbearers will be Skyler Herring, Eliza Herring, Wyatt Herring, Dr. Marion Winkler, Paul Bailey, Heywood Washburn, David Lester, Kay Matthews and Robert Mednikow. Memorials may be made to Regional Rehab, 615 Pegram Dr. Tupelo, MS 38801 or the Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 1143, Tupelo, MS 38802. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
