James Rolla Banker, 85, died Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Generations Senior Living. Jim was born August 7, 1936 in Ohio; he is the son of James Robinson Banker and Bertha Virginia Nathomne Banker. During his working career, Jim worked in multiple large manufacturing companies in upper management. Jim enjoyed watching sports, keeping an immaculately landscaped yard, and reading. He attended Lighthouse Assembly of God Church. He is survived by his three children, Scott Banker, Jeff Banker, and Robin Banker; five step-children, Kitda Ariail, Kenny Hanson, Janice Cole, Janet Gurley, and Christy Gurley; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Barney He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Virginia Banker; wife, Winnie Banker; and step-daughter, Shelia Jones. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Merle Floyd officiating. Burial will be in Fellowship Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Generations and Sanctuary Hospice for their love and care shown to Jim during his illness. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
