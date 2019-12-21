GOLDEN, MS -- Alice V. Banks, 87, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Iuka Hospital in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, December 24, 12 noon at Golden Central Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, December 23, 6-9 p.m. at Golden Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

