Helen Banks

Mary Helen Moore Banks, 78, of Tupelo, MS departed this life on Monday, May 23, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was the daughter of the late James Ollie Moore and Lily Mae Clay. She was born in Pontotoc, MS, but resided in Tupelo her entire life. She was an active member of Living Word & Praise Sanctuary under the leadership of Pastor Tony and Michelle Hereford, where she served on the Mother Board. Helen worked for Super Sagless for over 30 years until she retired. Helen was such a joy. To know her was to love her. Helen was pre-deceased by 3 sisters and 5 brothers. Helen leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Charles Banks, Jr. and wife Pastor Yvette Banks of Providence, RI and Scotty Banks of Tupelo, MS; one brother Larry Moore and wife Julie of Springfield, MA; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A Memorial service will be Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Living Word & Praise Sanctuary in Tupelo, MS. There will be no interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

