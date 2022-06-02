- Betty Marie Johnson Barber, 95, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She was born October 3, 1926, to Curtis and Johnnie Lou Williams Johnson in Arlington, Texas. The family returned to Lee County, Mississippi in December of 1939. Following her graduation from Mooreville High School in 1944, she attended Draughn's Business College in Jackson. When she returned to Tupelo, she worked at Central Service. She later worked in the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Lee County Tax Collector's office. In 1981, she retired from Comfort Engineering after 13 years. In 1948, she married Griffin Barber. They were married 52 years until his death in 2000. Betty was a faithful member of West Main Church of Christ from the beginning of the congregation in 1960. She loved the church, her family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Hoyt Edward Johnson (Antwerp 1944) and a sister Linda Johnson Brock. She is survived by two sons, Edward Griffin (Elna) and Benny Carl, two grandchildren Lauren Elliot Barber and Edward Griffin Barber, Jr., all of Tupelo, one nephew, Tim Brock, and one niece Teresa Hutcherson both of Eggville. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, June 4, 2022 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. A service celebrating her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Duke Loden, Gary Harris, W. C. Hill, Gary Smith, Bob Llewellyn, and Joey Spearman. Memorials may be made to West Main Christian Education Scholarship Fund 2460 West Main Street, Tupelo, Mississippi. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
