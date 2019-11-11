Ms. Mildred Barber, 80, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born June 18, 1939 in Belmont, MS, to Ben and Oniece Pounders Collier. She was a high school graduate and worked in management for All Star Cleaners. Mildred enjoyed working in her yard and growing flowers, baking, and most of all, fishing. She was an avid fan of the "Gone with the Wind" era. A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Greg Collier officiating. Private burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery in Belmont, MS. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 PM to 7 PM and Thursday from 1 PM to service time. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Survivors include her son, Tony Barber of Iuka; two daughters, Pam Gipson of Tupelo and Donna Cooley (Jack) of Lexington, S.C.; five grandchildren, Hunter Armstrong, Sandahl Burleson, Sterling Gipson, Tara Stallings, and Amanda Hoffkins; seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Joe Collier and Art Collier, and sister, Dorothy Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Armstrong, Victor Armstrong, Wilford Wright, Josh Wright, Daniel Burleson, and Chris Collier.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.