Charles M. "Pete" Barber, 93, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born March 7, 1927 in Itawamba County, the son of Will and Eula Barber. He was a retired truck driver. Pete was a beloved husband and father. He was a member of East Main Church of Christ. Pete leaves behind his son, Charles R. Barber and special friend Kathleen Warren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 62 years, Bertha Barber; a daughter, Debbie Lindsey; a granddaughter, Stacy Barber; daughter-in-law, Sheila Barber; his parents and five sisters and brothers. A celebration of Pete's life will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Troy McNutt officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Pallbearers will be Brad Nolan, Dennis Nolan, Rickey Roberts, Dewayne Pearson, David Drake, and Bill Goff. Memorials may be made to The Sanctuary Hospice House. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
