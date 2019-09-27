Sheila Barber, 66, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. She was born February 11, 1953 in Forrest, MS to Clyde and Lola Lang. She was a 1971 graduate of Tupelo High School and attended Meridian Junior College. She was a longtime self-employed wallpaper hanger. She enjoyed taking vacations at the beach and following her nephew and his band. She loved her dogs and spending time with her family, especially her daughter. Services will be 2 PM Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Troy McNutt officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Barber of Mooreville; one sister, Glenda Rogers of Jackson; one brother, Clyde Lang, Jr. of Little Rock, AR; her father-in-law, Charles Barber of Mooreville; several nieces, nephew and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Stacy Barber. Pallbearers will be Larry Witt, Jimmy Smith, Brad Nolan, Dennis Nolan, Mem Riley and Brad Ratliff. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 - 2. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
