BRUCE -- Jimmy "Smokey" Barefield, 80, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his residence in Bruce, MS.. Services will be on March 24 at 11:00 am at Parker Memorial Chapel in Bruce. Visitation will be on 5:00-8:00 Monday at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.