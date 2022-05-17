On Sunday morning May, 15, 2022, Rosa M. Avila Barillas, 70, resident of Ripley, departed this life surrounded by her family at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Ms. Barillas will be at 11 AM Saturday, May 21 at her beloved Iglesia De Cristo Palabra Viva located at 1019 Railroad St. in Ripley. Burial will follow in the Ripley City Cemetery. Ms. Barillas was born February 1, 1952 in Guatemala, the oldest and last surviving child of the late Raymundo Avila Acan and Ricarda Barillas Lopez. She moved to California at a young age, was a self employed housekeeper for many years and worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant in the Private Sector. Ms. Barillas was a true Christian and a strong prayer warrior. She prayed continuously for salvation, healing and deliverance for her family and loved ones. Her life's work was serving her Lord, her family whom she dearly loved and others through prayer. Ms. Barillas gave all the glory to God for her many gifts. The legacy she leaves for her loved ones is her steadfast faith in the Lord, humble gratification expressed to God in prayer and the example of how to live as a Christian. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Friday, May 20 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home and will continue Saturday, May 21 at Iglesia De Cristo Palabra Viva. Memories will continue to be cherished by her daughter, Dinora Avila Ruedas (Juan Luis) of Ripley and three wonderful grandchildren, Samantha Ruedas, Isaac Ruedas and Mia Alvarez. She was also preceded in death by four brothers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.