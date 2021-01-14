Anne Herrington Barker passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital, Jackson, TN. Anne was born February 18, 1940 to the late Leonard Herrington, Sr. of Kosciusko, MS and the late Mattie Eudelle Berry Herrington of Chickasaw County, MS. Anne graduated from New Albany High School in 1958, representing New Albany as Miss Hospitality her senior year. She obtained her degree from University of Mississippi where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority from 1958-1962. She was a home economics major with a minor in Education. During her time at Ole Miss, she was New Albany's lady-of-the-realm in the 1959 Cotton Carnival. She also won a national cooking contest with her lemon tart. Following her graduation, she married James Harris Barker, Sr. on July 20, 1963. After getting married, they moved to New Orleans to start their adventure together as husband and wife. While in New Orleans, she was a member of the faculty of the Carrollton Presbyterian School. She then moved to San Francisco when her husband was stationed at Presidio. They eventually settled down in Jackson, TN. While living in Jackson, Anne was a member of the Jackson Service League and was an editor of the Southern Secrets Cookbook. She played piano, saxophone, and the ukulele. She became a Master Gardener in 2014 with her husband. Anne was an active member of First United Methodist Church (FUMC) where she was a member of the Religion for Life Sunday school class. She served on many committees over the years at FUMC. She taught piano to underprivileged children, arranged flowers for the church, and also served on the senior adult council planning activities for senior adults. She was also an active volunteer for many years for Youth Town in Jackson, TN. Anne enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, Garden Club, and boating on Pickwick Lake. She also enjoyed painting and collecting artwork. In her younger years, she enjoyed tennis, water and snow skiing. She was also a big fan of watching her grandchildren play sports and Ole Miss football. Anne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Harris Barker, Sr., her parents, Leonard Herrington, Sr., and Mattie Eudelle Berry Herrington, and her brother, Leonard Herrington, Jr. She is survived by her three children, James Harris Barker, Jr., and his wife Lynne, John Herrington Barker, and his wife Kate, and Elizabeth Barker Bennett, and her husband Mark, her four grandchildren, whom she adored, Roger Harris Barker II, Caroline Anne Bennett, Grace Elizabeth Bennett, and Mary Herrington Bennett. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy H. Campbell, and her brother, Jackson Allen Herrington. There will be a graveside service for immediate family on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Ridgecrest Cemetery. Any memorials can be given to First United Methodist Church, Kirkland Cancer Center, Alzheimer's Foundation of America, Youth Town or another charity of your choice. George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
