Sharon Diana Barker, 73, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Iuka Hospital. She was born in Tupelo, MS to Golden Edwin "Billy" and Helen Credille Epps. She was a factory worker for thirty years. Services will be Saturday, September 17, 5:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Adam Humphries officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Memorial Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband of fifty-four years - Dennis Barker; two sons - Kevin Barker (Natalie) and Brent Barker (Christi); four grandchildren - Landry Barker, Langston Barker, Cameron Barker and Daxton Barker; two brothers - Eddie Epps and Donnie Epps (Linda) and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Vicki Parker and a niece, Jessica Parker. Pallbearers will be Rodney Epps, Norman Epps, Justin Parker and Jeremy Bennett. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Barker, Langston Barker and Cameron Barker. Visitation will be Saturday, September 17, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
