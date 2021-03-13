Freddie Jean Smith Barker, 85, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, TN. She was born on February 19, 1936, to Fred J. and Grace Marie Smith in Ripley, MS. She was retired from Wright Medical Industries in Arlington, TN. Over the years, Freddie work at PEP Industries, Piper Industries, Blue Bell, and FootCaress . She was of the Baptist Faith. Freddie enjoyed her flowers, feeding the birds, and making puzzles Services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 14, 2021, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel will Bro. Bill Baker and Bro. Steve Holliday officiating. Burial will follow in New Prospect Cemetery in Ripley. Visitation will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home and continue Sunday Morning at 10:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM. Freddie is survived by one daughter: Carmen Hubbard (Marty) of Ripley; two sons: Eddie Watson (Teressa) of Nashville, TN, Stan Watson (Melinda) of Southaven, MS; six grandchildren: Josh Hubbard (Crystal) of New Albany, MS, Colt Hubbard of Ripley, MS, Lane Watson and Mary Watson of Nashville, Ashley Rudd (Brandon), Megan Lee (Taylor) all of Southaven, MS; six great-grandchildren: Gavin Glover, Sawyer Hubbard, Beckett Hubbard of New Albany, MS, Maddie Watson, Abigail Lee, Ava Lee all of Southaven, MS; one sister Brenda Chamberlin (Dur) of Hernando, MS; one brother: Randy Smith (Martha) of Ripley, MS; one brother-in-law: Wayne Hollis. Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister: Betty Hollis. She also leaves many special nieces, nephews and friends. Pallbearers will be Lane Watson, Josh Hubbard, Colt Hubbard, Taylor Lee, Brandon Rudd, Jon Tyler McClain. Expressions of sympathy for the Barker family may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
