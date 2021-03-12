Billie Barkley, 80, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Monday from 12 noon until service time.

