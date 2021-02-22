Mary Ruth Rooker Barkley, 82, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. She was born on April 25, 1938, to Frank Pitner and Viola Nancy Jane Wilkerson Rooker in Blue Mountain, MS. Before her retirement she worked at Footcaress, PEP Industries, and was a Babysitter. She was of the Pentecostal Faith. Services will be at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Garden. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 12:00 Noon until service time at 3:00 PM. Mary Ruth is survived by one daughter: Shelia Barkley Vuncannon (Tracy) of Ripley, MS; one son: Jeff Barkley of Ripley, MS; one sister: Louise Crum of Ripley, MS; two grandchildren: Heath Vuncannon (Janet) and Shana Vuncannon Lowry (Keith) both of Ripley, MS; three great-grandchildren: Luke Vuncannon, Riggs Lowry, and Kurk Lowry. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband: Jimmy Louis Barkley; two brothers: James Rooker , Berdie Rooker; four sisters: Beatrice Cagle, Christine Frazier, Inez Reed, Helen Rogers. Pallbearers will be Heath Vuncannon; Keith Lowry, Stanley Dickerson, Peyton Bridges, Johnny Barkley, Nick Barkley. Expressions of sympathy, for the Barkley family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
+1
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.