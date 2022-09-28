Nadine Gullett Barkley, 84, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was born February 17, 1938 in Tippah County to Leroy and Viola Hodges Gullett. She graduated from Tippah-Union School. She loved cooking and enjoyed talking and visiting with her friends. She was a member of New Albany Presbyterian Church. She was a much loved mother, grandmother and friend, and will be missed by all who loved her. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at New Albany Presbyterian Church with Stephen Ewing officiating. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by her son, Barry Barkley and his wife, Deborah; her grandson, Jared Barkley and his wife, Meghan; a great grandson, Elijah C. Barkley; three step-grandchildren, Cole Williams, Ivy Strantz and her husband, Sam, and Maxx Williams; and by two step great grandchildren, Mia and Sophia Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elijah Wilder Barkley; an infant brother; and a daughter-in-law, Lynda Saunders Barkley. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 12:00p.m. until 2:00p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Camp Joy North Carolina, c/o ARP Center, 918 S. Pleasant Burg Dr. #127, Greenville, SC 29607 or to New Albany Presbyterian Church, 605 Hwy. 15 South, New Albany, MS 38652. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
