Rejeana Kay Barkley, 47, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.. Services will be on Sunday, July 18th, 2021 at 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 17th, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.

