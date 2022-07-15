On Friday afternoon July 15, 2022, Sharron Kay Barks, 72, residence of Walnut, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Barks will be at 2 PM Tuesday, July 19 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton and Bro. Terrell Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery near Walnut. Born March 21, 1950 in Manila, AR, Mrs. Barks was the daughter of the late Marvin and Virginia Kinder Harrell. In the mid-70's she moved to Walnut, MS with her husband, Lonnie and resided most of her adult life in the Chalybeate Community which she loved dearly. A member of Oak Grove Independent Methodist Church, Mrs. Barks loved her church and church family dearly. Her pride and joy was her much loved family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and enjoyed being in her kitchen preparing the dishes her family loved that included big family meals, locally famous pies and lots of Christmas candies. She enjoyed taking care of others; she definitely had a gift for nurturing. She was always a hard-worker, never resting when there was work to be done. In her more active years, she enjoyed camping, boating and water skiing as well as women's softball. Visitation will continue today at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by a son, Gary Dulaney (Jessy) of Manila, AR, two daughters, Chastity Wood (Stan) of Belden and Tina Barks of Nashville, TN, three grandchildren, Denver Dulaney of Manila, AR, Lonnie Dulaney (Peyton) of Lake City, AR and Millie Kate Nails of Belden. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Barks and her brother, Donald Harrell. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
