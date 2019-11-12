ETHEL -- Ardell Barksdale, 77, passed away Friday, November 08, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun City. Services will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11 am at Mays Chapel MB Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Bruce.

