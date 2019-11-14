VARDAMAN -- Ardell Barksdale, 77, passed away Friday, November 08, 2019, at Baptist - Calhoun Health Services in Calhoun City. Services will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mays Chapel M.B. Church.

