RED BAY, AL -- Bobby W. Barksdale, 68, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Friday, August 21, 2 p.m. at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 20, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL.

