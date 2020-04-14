Bryson Barnard, 67, passed away on April 11, 2020 at his home. He worked at Daybright Lighting and had worked for Mid South Packers. He was member of Unity Baptist Church but attended Unity Church of God of Prophecy. he enjoyed playing dominoes. He was a loving father, brother and the best granddaddy. Everyone always says if we had one more day with their loved ones, but one more day would never be enough with our loved one. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jeremy Lincoln officiating. Burial was in Unity Cemetery. He is survived by two sons, Christopher Clayton Barnard of New York and Nathan Barnard (Maria) of Mantachie; four sisters, Carolyn Thompson (Bobby) of Fulton, Margaret Meeker (Rick) of Olive Branch, Zelda Ridings (Mike) of Olive Branch, Pam Lyons (Lewis) of Unity and Wally Barnard (Sandra) of Evergreen; mother of his children, Anita Golden (Mooreville); five grandsons, Carrson Barnard, Eli Barnard, Cody Shiers, Tyler Boyd and Alyssa Stegall. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivo and Gladys Hill Barnard;infant brother, Donnie. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
