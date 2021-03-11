Helen Williams Barnard, 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. Helen was born on October 09, 1932 to Marvin Byrd and Julie Mae Manous Williams. Growing up in the deep depression, she learned a lesson that she carried throughout her life of being content with what she had. She married her husband of 40 years, Lawrence Barnard, on May 06, 1949. In the early years they moved with his job living in Gatlingburg, TN, Port Gibson, MS and Ridgeland, MS. Their plan, however, was always to move back to what they considered "home", the Unity Community. She lived there for the next 56 years. He always wanted her to be a housewife and she was happy in the role of wife and mother. She was known as a good cook and welcomed all to her table. Her specialty was fried chicken and pineapple cake. Their house was where many Barnard family reunions were held. She was the last remaining member of the Barnard family for that generation. Her sisters and brothers along with their spouses were her best friends. In younger years they enjoyed taking trips and camping together. Weekend nights were spent playing cards at each other's house. Later, She hosted a weekly canasta group made up of sisters and neighbors. Always willing to help, she was an active member of Unity Baptist Church until her health failed. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral services will be at Unity Baptist Church, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Reggie Bridges officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Neaves; grandchildren, Leslie Bridges (Reggie) and Josh Neaves (Brittanie); great-grandchildren, Abigail, Hayes, Rhett and Ainsley Bridges and Jonas Neaves; sisters, Hazel Hinds, Sarah Brown (Earl), Joyce King, and Ann Williams; sister-in-law and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, in 1989; sisters, Lois Gray (Roger) and Nell Cates (Durd); brothers, James Williams (Ione) and Jack Williams; brother-in-laws, Charles Hinds and Dick King. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Terry Hinds, Larry Williams, Wally Barnard, Don Hinds, James Cates and Jeff Cates. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 Visitation will be at Unity Baptist Church, Saturday from 10:00 until service time at 11:00 a. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
