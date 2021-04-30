Annie Marie Barnes Annie Marie Barnes, 80, of Marietta, Mississippi transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 29th. Annie Marie loved being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She retired from Golden Manufacturing and spent her free time attending church, working in her flower beds, and completing word searches. She passionately served the Lord and could be regularly found singing anywhere that she could. Annie Marie was raised and raised her children at Parkers Chapel Baptist Church and she was a currently active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Marietta, Mississippi. She leaves behind six children, Juanita Fleming of Booneville, Amanda Kennedy Pardue (Buddy) of Marietta, Marty Barnes (Brenda) of Booneville, Melissa Barnes Blake (Jr) of Shannon, Rodney Barnes (Melissa) of Booneville and Nichole Moore (Jeremy) of Burton. She is also survived by four siblings; Earlene Clark or Marietta, Maxine Boyd (Hollis) of Hackleburg, Alabama, Jane Eaton of Baldwyn, and Jerry Nanney of Fulton; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was welcomed to her heavenly home by her loving husband of 61 years, Billy V. Barnes; her parents, Leon and Avis Nanney; three brothers, JC Nanney, Butch Nanney, and Travis Nanney; one special sister-in-law Francis Dodds; two son-in-laws Gary Fleming and Dale Kennedy; and one great-grandson, Dalen Thomas. Pallbearers include Mark Nanney, Hunter Cook, Brandon Barnes, Kyle Barnes, Stanley Barnes, and Anthony Barnes. Honorary Pall bearers include members of Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation was held at Waters Funeral home on Saturday, May 1st at 10:00 am followed by a going home celebration at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel.Officiating Bro. David Harper and Bro. Ray Guin In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice of Tupelo, the Prentiss County Relay for Life, or Calvary Baptist Church of Marietta, Mississippi. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
