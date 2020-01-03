Billy Joe Barnes, 76, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born December 29, 1943 to J.B. and Era Barnes. He was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed hunting, running beagles, and fishing. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Tony Brown and Bro. Ray Bennett officiating. Burial will be at Sumner's Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by his two sons, Mark (Beth) Barnes and Jeff (Tamri) Barnes; four grandchildren, Christopher (fiancee, Chasity Nichols) Barnes, Brianna (C.J.) Jackson, Brice Barnes, and Avery Barnes; two great-grandchildren, Collins Jackson, and Everly Jackson; one niece, Donna (Ronnie) McKay; and two nephews, Larry (Michele) Jackson and Michael (Jennifer) Jackson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Merle Dean Barnes; his parents; and one sister, Virginia Oouida Jackson. Pallbearers are John Harris, James Stennett, Jamie Chaffin, Michael Ramey, Ronald Burns, and J.M. Barnes. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
