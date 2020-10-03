On Thursday morning October 1, 2020, Billy Shane "Barney" Barnes, 41, resident of Walnut, U.S. Air Force Veteran and beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Ripley. Graveside Services honoring the life of Shane will be at 2 PM Sunday, October 4 in the Providence Cemetery near Tiplersville. Visitation for family and friends will continue Sunday from 12 Noon until 1:15 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Shane was born September 22, 1979 in Booneville, MS and is the son of Billy Gene and Sarah K. "Sally" Barnes of Walnut. He was a 1998 graduate of Walnut High School where he was a member of the Walnut Wildcats football team. After graduation, Shane proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 4 years and continued his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College. A Christian, Shane was currently employed with Hankins, Inc. in Ripley and had previously served as production manager for the Moltan Company in Middleton, TN. A patriotic person who loved his country, Shane was a proud member of the White Knuckle Riders RC and was a fan of the NFL New England Patriots. He was a competitive bodybuilder, loved riding his "Harley" and was an avid advocate for the protection and care of elephants. In addition to his parents, Shane is survived by his sister, Anna Barnes Rogers of Walnut, his three much adored nieces, Lia, Sydney and Jordan Rogers, his long time canine companion "Loki", his feline friend , "Tom Brady" that still remains MIA and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many many friends. He was also preceded in death by his beloved English Bulldog, "Bella". The family requests that memorials be directed to any online elephant organization for the love and compassion of these majestic animals. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Shane and all veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Shane's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
