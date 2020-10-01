TIPPAH COUNTY -- Billy Shane "Barney" Barnes, 41, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Ripley. A Graveside Service will be at 2 PM Sunday, October 4 at Providence Cemetery near Tiplersville. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home.

