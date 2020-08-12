Billy Barnes,83, passed away on August 10, 2020 at the Longwood Nursing Facility. He retired from Stones Container and he was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Marietta. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at noon with Bro. DeWayne Bishop and Bro. Ray Guin officiating. Burial will be in Sumner's Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, wife, Annie "Nanney" Barnes of Marietta; (4) daughters, Juanita Fleming of Booneville, Amanda Pardue (Buddy ) of Marietta, Melissa Blake (Jr) of Shannon, and Nichole Moore (Jeremy) of Burton; (2) sons, Marty Barnes (Brenda) of and Rodney Barnes (Melissa) all of Booneville; (11) grandchildren; (9) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Dena Harp Barnes; (3) sisters; (3) brothers; great-grandson, Dalen Thomas. Pallbearers will be Mark Nanney, Stanley Barnes, Anthony Barnes, Jim Tom Ford, Brandon Barnes and Chris Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Calvary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 10 cr 4094 Marietta MS, 38856 or American Cancer Society, attn: Prentiss County Relay for Life, 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
78°
Clear
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 12:14 am
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.