Billy Barnes,83, passed away on August 10, 2020 at the Longwood Nursing Facility. He retired from Stones Container and he was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Marietta. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at noon with Bro. DeWayne Bishop and Bro. Ray Guin officiating. Burial will be in Sumner's Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, wife, Annie "Nanney" Barnes of Marietta; (4) daughters, Juanita Fleming of Booneville, Amanda Pardue (Buddy ) of Marietta, Melissa Blake (Jr) of Shannon, and Nichole Moore (Jeremy) of Burton; (2) sons, Marty Barnes (Brenda) of and Rodney Barnes (Melissa) all of Booneville; (11) grandchildren; (9) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Dena Harp Barnes; (3) sisters; (3) brothers; great-grandson, Dalen Thomas. Pallbearers will be Mark Nanney, Stanley Barnes, Anthony Barnes, Jim Tom Ford, Brandon Barnes and Chris Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Calvary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 10 cr 4094 Marietta MS, 38856 or American Cancer Society, attn: Prentiss County Relay for Life, 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

