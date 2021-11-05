Bobby Allen Barnes, Sr., died Thursday, November 4, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. He was born August 11, 1939, in Prentiss County to Deward Allen Barnes and Mary Addie Speck Barnes. He was a member of Apostolic Revival Center. He was retired from Ertel Manufacturing and was a member of Northeast Mississippi Wagon Train Association. He served in the National Guard. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 7, at Apostolic Revival Center with Rev. Elbert Ray Bennett and Rev. Steve Denton officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Gloria Cannon Barnes; 1 daughter: Joni Barnes of Myrtle; 3 step-daughters: Erika Simon of Erath, LA., Tabitha Franklin of New Albany, and Jessica Green of Amite City, LA.; 1 son: Bobby Allen Barnes, Jr., of New Albany; 1 step-son: Donzie Hux of New Albany; 1 sister: Linda Gattis; 4 grandchildren; 15 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife: Jean Kent Barnes; 1 son: Brian Barnes; and 3 sisters: Shirley Taylor, Lena Mae Taylor, and Maybell Wells. Pallbearers will be Shane Barnes, Keith Barnes, Steve Jacobs, Shane Robbins, Dylan Goin, Deven Nichols, Dale Franklin, and Allen Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Wells, Joe George, Donzie Hux, Bentley Barnes, Eli Barnes, Bryson Dains, Grayson Dains, Raylon Barnes, Jaxton Goin, and Dalton Nichols. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Brad Scott, Dr. Tim Thompson, and the ICU nursing staff at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. For online condolences please visit www.unitefuneralservice.com.
