Cafrieda Renee Barnes was born on December 13, 1964 in Tupelo , MS. She was born to the parents of Mack and Eugenia Parks. She attended Mooreville High School where she ran track. She was an amazing cook especially her famous baked chicken and that good old lemonade. She accepted christ at an early age at Mt. Moriah Holiness Church. She later on joined Temple of Compassion and Deliverance where her brother Bishop CL Parks is the pastor. She served on the usher board, decorating committee and also sung in the choir. She enjoyed bringing light into people lives with her contagious smile and cant forget her jokes. On September 9, 2002 she married John E. Barnes whom she was with until her death. She lives to cherish her three children Ebonee Lique Parks. Tiffany Tinnell Carruthers, and Genaris( Braysia) Carruthers. Also four step children Bashie Harper, Eric Barnes, Natasha Barnes and Joseph Shumpert. She had four grandchildren Jayden , Ja'Quon, Madison and falynn with one on the way. Three sisters Linda Parks of Tupelo, Velma Jean Parks of Grands Rapids, MI, and Margaret Lagrone of Houston, TX. Two brothers Bishop CL(Mary) Parks and Tyrone Parks. Two God-Parents Bishop Arlene Jackson and Deconess Velma Riley. Two God-Children Jasmine Cummings and Madison Traylor. Special brother James Earl Parks and three Special Sisters Mamie Vasser, Gloria Poindexter and Dorothy (peewee) Ward. Two special uncles Johnny Parks and Johnny Vance and also a special aunt Mae Frances Vance. A special friend Jillen Myles and a Host of nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles whom she loved very dearly. Her church family loved her with all their heart they knew that when Cafrieda was in the building they were bound to laugh and have a good time. She would cook so good on North Park street until it drew the attention of the police(lol) they wanted to know what was going on because of all the cars parked up and down the street. She is preceded In death by her parents Mack and Eugenia Parks, two sisters Cederia and Norrine Parks, and three brothers Mack jr. Parks, Willie James Parks and Jonny Young. A Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00pm at Temple of Compassion and Deliverance, 1148 Madison Street, Tupelo, MS. A public walk viewing was held Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5-7pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L.Jones Funeral Directors. " A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
