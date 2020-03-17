Charles Brian Barnes passed away on March 17, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was a retired certified emergency registered nurse and member of Oakridge Christian Church. Private funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home. Burial was in the Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Jeanette Barnes Senter; (2) step-brothers, Dr. Mel Senter (Cassandra) of Florida and Steve Senter (Lisa) of Belmont, MS; step-sister, Judy Gootzeit (Michael) of Memphis, TN; aunts, Elizabeth Morgan of Muscle Shoals, AL and Betty Ann Finney of Nettleton, MS; Step-aunt, Tula Clayton (Jerry); host of cousins; two special friends, Rita Holloway and Martha Sexton. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Barnesl step-father, T. A. Senter; grandparents, Towns and Maude DeVaugh, Roy and Gertrude Barnes and his uncle, Jack DeVaugh. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

