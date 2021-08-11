Charlie C. Barnes was born to Charlie C Barnes and Margie Boose Barnes September 30, 1936. He departed his life Monday, August 9, 2021 at North MS Medical Center Tupelo, MS. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Red Oak M. B. Church in Saltillo, MS. He was faithful in attending Bible Study, Sunday School and Worship Service. He graduated from Carver High School, MS in 1956. He served in the Army Reserve, worked at Seal's Grocery for 35 years and worked at Legget and Platt until his health failed. He united in Holy Matrimony to Violet Jean Allen on September 29, 1956 and to this union ten children were born. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of sixty-four years, Violet Jean Barnes; (7) children: Margie Bowdry, Mary (James) Tolbert , Vasser (Floyd) Caruthers, Patrick Barnes all of Saltillo, MS; Rev. Dr. Charlie F. (Dovie) Barnes of Starkville, MS, Dee Arthur (Sherrie) Barnes of Red Bay, Al and Cynithis (Ray) Thompson of Baldwyn, MS: 21 grandchildren,28 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren: a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Gerther Mae Shelly, Ethylene Harris, Charlene Hill and Grace Penson: children, Carl S. Barnes and Patsye Barnes Harris; grandchidren, Charlie F. Barnes, Jr., Craig L. Tolbert, Michael S. Young Jr., and Larry B. Whiteside; great grands, Malcolm Cowley and Emileigh Davis. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona, MS and graveside service Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Porter Memorial Garden in Tupelo, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
