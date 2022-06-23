On Wednesday afternoon, June 22, 2022, David Wayne Barnes, resident of Ripley, died following a two vehicle accident east of Ripley. A Funeral Service remembering the life of David will be at 2 PM Saturday, June 25 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton and Bro. Billy Wade Studdard officiating. Burial will be private. David was born July 9, 1960 in Phoenix, AZ and is the son of Vila Null Barnes of Ripley and the late L.Z. Barnes. He was a graduate of Kossuth High School and was a valued employee of Dumas Furniture for over 20 years. A member of Cedar Mound Baptist Church, David was an avid motorcycle rider , enjoyed strumming his guitar and was an excellent "storyteller". David will be remembered as a simple man of few words, had a great sense of humor and loved the company of his friends and family. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, June 24 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his mother, memories will continue to be shared by his wife of of 16 years, Brenda Michael Barnes, one step-daughter, Amanda Michelle Bolar (Jonathan) of Falkner, two sisters, Carolyn Mullins King (Bill) of Smithville and Linda Sides (Wayne) of Walnut, a brother, Kevin Null (Ava) of Walnut, two grandsons, Trenton and Keaton Bolar and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Drenda Jane Lopez, a sister, Dianne Mercer and his father and mother in law, Elmer Ray and Billie Doris Michael. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with David's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.