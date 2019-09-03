Eloise Bishop Barnes Tupelo- Eloise Bishop Barnes, 85, gained her wings, September 02, 2019 after a lengthy illness at Diversicare in Tupelo. She was born June 27, 1934 to Robert and Effie Cooper Bishop. She loved going shopping, eating out, working in her yard and spending time with her family and her dog Abby. She was a former beautician and worked in retail. A celebration of life will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 04, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Carl Dunlap officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. She is survived by two sisters, Judy Bishop Hooton of Guntown, and Brenda Morgan (Terry) of Tupelo; three brothers, Bobby Gerald "Pete" (Sandy) Bishop of Interlachen, FL and Lorenzo "Butch" Bishop (Karen) of Hinesville, GA and Buddy Jake "Bud" Bishop (Linda) of Statesboro, GA; three sisters-in-law, Ellen Barnes of Tupelo, Dorothy Price (James) of Southaven and Janet Bishop of Baldwyn; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by in death by her husband, Ellis Barnes; son, Steve Barnes; parents; brothers, Leonard Bishop and Lennie Merle Bishop and one brother-in-law, Billy Barnes. Pallbearers will be Mike Barnes, Tony Barnes, Ricky Barnes, John Johnson and Evan Harris. The family gives their heartfelt thanks to Eloise's hospice nurse from Sanctuary Hospice House, Ann Blair Hoffman for her compassion and understanding during Eloise's illness. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
