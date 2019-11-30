Eloise Barnes, 82, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at Diversicare of Tupelo after a lengthy illness. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, she was born December 19, 1936 to Ernest and Bessie Campbell McCostlin. She worked as a greeter at Walmart, sat with the elderly and for many years, worked at Shockley's. Eloise enjoyed spending time with her family, "antiquing" and caring for her feist, "Bobbie Sue". Survivors include three daughters, Dianne Williams and her husband, Terry of Amory, Tiny Oaks and her husband, Eddie of Pontotoc and Anita Fowler and her husband, Mitch of Tupelo; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Thelma McCostlin of Brookhaven. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 46 years, Douglas Barnes; and two sons, Donald and Dalton Barnes. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Sunday, December 1, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 4:30 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Greg Herndon officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Kara Kelly, Caitlyn Kelly, Cadence Griffin, Johnny Kelly, II, Johnny Kelly, III and Matthew Lipsey. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
67°
Thunderstorm
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: November 30, 2019 @ 7:45 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.