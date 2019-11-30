Eloise Barnes, 82, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at Diversicare of Tupelo after a lengthy illness. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, she was born December 19, 1936 to Ernest and Bessie Campbell McCostlin. She worked as a greeter at Walmart, sat with the elderly and for many years, worked at Shockley's. Eloise enjoyed spending time with her family, "antiquing" and caring for her feist, "Bobbie Sue". Survivors include three daughters, Dianne Williams and her husband, Terry of Amory, Tiny Oaks and her husband, Eddie of Pontotoc and Anita Fowler and her husband, Mitch of Tupelo; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Thelma McCostlin of Brookhaven. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 46 years, Douglas Barnes; and two sons, Donald and Dalton Barnes. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Sunday, December 1, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 4:30 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Greg Herndon officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Kara Kelly, Caitlyn Kelly, Cadence Griffin, Johnny Kelly, II, Johnny Kelly, III and Matthew Lipsey. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

