Eugene Barnes, 88, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was born August 6, 1932 to Delmus Barnes and Floura Mae Hoard Barnes. He was retired from Tishomingo County Vo-Tech. Mr. Barnes loved to fish. He was an active member of New Bethel Church of Christ. Graveside services for Mr. Barnes will be Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:00 PM at New Bethel Church of Christ Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Childs and Bro. John Williams officiating. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Jennings and her husband, Fred of Memphis, TN; one brother, Von Ray Barnes and his wife, Jackie of Joliet, IL; two sisters, Deborah Morris and her husband, Jimmy of Florence, AL; Betty Williams and her husband, John of Belmont, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna; son, Rickey; brother, Laverne; and two sisters, Joy Clark and Joyce Moreland. Pallbearers will be Eddie Moreland, Doug Moreland, Terry Barnes and Gary Barnes. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
