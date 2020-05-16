MANTACHIE -- Jerry Thomas Barnes, 57, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home in Mantachie. Services will be on Sunday, May 17, at 3 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Barnes family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

