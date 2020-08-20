TUPELO -- Larry Rob Barnes, 65, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his sister's residence in Tupelo. A candlelight vigil will be held this evening at 8 PM at Robins Fields. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 6 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 PM - service time at Tupelo Chapel. Private burial will follow.

