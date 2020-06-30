Mendenhall- Maggie Lee Smith, 87, passed away peacefully Saturday morning June 27, 2020 at her residence in Mendenhall, MS. She was born April 22, 1933 in Rankin County unto the late Johnny Lee Smith and Tiny Jones Smith. She was the second of nine children. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined St. Mary M. B. Church in D'Lo MS where she remained a faithful member until her health failed. She graduated from Harper Vocational High School in Mendenhall, MS and was the salutatorian of her class. Maggie was driven by her sweet kindred spirit of caring for others, which she later began her career as a nursing assistant at Simpson General Hospital, Mendenhall, MS and later Magee General Hospital, Magee, MS for over twenty five years. Her fondest memories of her career was working in the nursery taking care of the newborns. She was united in Holy Wedlock to Sandy (Bill) Barnes Jr. for 63 years and to this union five children born. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four siblings. She leaves to cherish her memories, fives children, Barbara Allen, Rancho Cucumonga, CA., Paulette Agnew (Johnny) Baldwyn, MS, Marilyn Floyd (Arzen), Stanley Barnes (Teresa), and Dinah Walker (Michael) all of D'Lo, MS; one brother, three sisters, ten grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, two aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Gregory Cemetery in Magee, MS. A walk thru will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Family and friend may sign the guest registry at www.agnewandsons.com. There will also be a one hour viewing in Magee, MS prior to the Graveside service.
