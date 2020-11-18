Mathew Clay "Mat" Barnes, 33, passed away Friday, November 06, 2020, at home in Middleton, TN. Services will be on Friday November 20, 2020 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home of Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday November 19, 2020 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home of Ripley, MS. . Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.