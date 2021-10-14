Mary "Millie" Gamelia Barnes, 92, passed away on October 13, 2021, at her home in Pachuta, MS. She was born October 25, 1929, to Homer and Janie (Clark) Childers in Lee County, MS. Millie was known for her passion for daylillies. Some even called her "the daylily lady of Old Union." Millie was a kind, hardworking, loving, Christian woman. She was a member of the Palmetto Baptist Church. Millie enjoyed working alongside her husband for many years. Millie is survived by her only son James (Jackie) Barnes of Pachuta, MS. Sister Mable (Cecile) Wilson. Grandchildren Sherri Barnes (Beth Porter), Tammy (Kevin) Hancock, Cassie (Eddie) Rolison, Jennifer (Will) Browning, April (Allen) Elmore. Great-grandchildren Kristian (Jacob) Bailey, Jamey Shirley, Marissa Raspberry, Britt Hancock, Brittany Hancock, Shelby (Alex) Graham, Cammie, Claudia, Carley Rolison, Jorja and Wesely Browning, Lillian (Brandon) Dew, Zoie, Anna, and Alyssa Elmore. Great great-grandchildren soon to be Travis Luke Bailey, Maverick and Ledger Hancock, Devon and Liam Hancock, Garner Graham, and Odie Rolison. And many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Shelby G. Barnes, father Homer Childers, mother Janie Clark Childers, sisters Annlee (William) Pettigrew, brother Romie (Lucy) Childers, sister Lucile (Joe) Boyd, and grandson Christopher Alan Raspberry. The family will receive friends from 9 AM-10;30 Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A graveside prayer service will follow at Lee Memorial Park in Verona.. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Pallbearers will be Kem Whitten, Shane Wilson, Jerry Langford, Terry Gene Brownlee, Allen Elmore, and Ryan Bean. Honorary pallbearer will be David Pettigrew. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association of Mississippi, 1900 Dunbarton Dr., Suite 1, Jackson, MS. 39216.
