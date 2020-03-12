TIPPAH COUNTY -- Nellie Mills Barnes, 71, RESIDENT OF RIPLEY, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday, March 14 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Union Church of Christ Cemetery near Ripley.
