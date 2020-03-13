Our loving daughter, mother, sister and "Maw-Maw", Nellie Mills Barnes, 71, resident of Ripley, passed away Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020 surrounded by family at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Barnes will be at 2 PM Saturday, March 14 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Union Church of Christ Cemetery near Ripley. Mrs. Barnes was born March 9, 1949 in Brownfield, MS, the daughter of Josephine Nabors Mills of Ripley and the late Herbert Mills. She was a 1967 graduate of Kossuth High School and was employed in the manufacturing industry that included Prentiss Manufacturing Company and Echo Water before retiring. A Christian, Mrs. Barnes enjoyed the outdoors and working in her yard as long as health permitted. She possessed a kind spirit, a zest for life and everyone that knew her came to love her. Coloring and doodling were favorite pastimes, however her greatest joy was family. Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be missed. Visitation will be today from 12 Noon until 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her mother, memories will be shared by her daughter, Michelle Winkles (Elvis) of Ripley, two sons, Steve Bowen, of Ripley and Shane Bowen (Lisa) of Booneville, two sisters, Glenda Terrell (Richard) of Byhalia and Cathy Hill (Danny) of Booneville, two brothers, Jerry Mills (Sandra) of Ripley and AC Mills (Lynda) of Memphis, TN, twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alvis Barnes, a son, Justin Bowen and the father of her children, Roger Bowen. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.