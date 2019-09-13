A life well lived for 81 years, Nettie Ruth Bobo Barnes, resident of the Walnut Community, celebrated her birthday in her Heavenly home on Thursday morning September 12, 2019. She passed away at the Whitfield Health & Rehabilitaition Center in Corinth following an extended illness. Funeral Services for Mrs. Barnes will be at 2 PM Saturday September 14 at Souls Harbor Apostolic Church near Walnut. Bro. Larry Cooksey will officiate and personal remarks will be given by Brian Thomas . Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Barnes was born September 12, 1938 in Corinth, MS, the daughter of the late Walter Leroy and Hermie Louise Jones Bobo. She received her education at Holly High School in Alcorn County and was married to W.C. "Red" Barnes who preceded her in death on August 10, 2016. A believer in Christ and member of Providence Baptist Church, Mrs. Barnes retired as bookkeeper for the family business in 1989. After retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Barnes relocated to Tiplersville, MS. She will be remembered for her love of yardwork, gardening, jigsaw puzzles and was an avid basketball fan, especially of her beloved Memphis Tigers. Visitation will continue today from 12 noon until service time at Souls Harbor Apostolic Church. Mrs. Barnes is survived by a daughter, Freda Turner (Donald) of Corinth, two sons, Randal Curtis Barnes (Linda) of Southaven and Kevin Barnes (Brittney) of Walnut, a sister, Elaine Coulson of Corinth, five grandchildren, Christopher, John, Bailey, Amy and Christy and nine great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Barnes family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.ocm
